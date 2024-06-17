Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Turkish president stresses bittersweet Eid in call with Pakistani premier

The Islamic world is celebrating Eid al-Adha with sadness due to Israel’s oppression in Gaza, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan told Pakistani Premier Shehbaz Sharif on Sunday, the first day of the Feast of Sacrifice, Anadolu news agency reported.

Erdogan spoke over the phone with Sharif to extend Eid greetings to him and the Pakistani people, Turkiye’s Communications Directorate said.

Israel has killed more than 37,000 Palestinians in Gaza since last October, and has turned much of the enclave of 2.3 million people into ruins, leaving most civilians homeless and at risk of famine.

Very limited amounts of humanitarian aid, fuel, medicines, and medical supplies are entering the territory.

Source: Middle East Monitor


