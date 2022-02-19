Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Turkiye Defence Chief meets Iraqi Foreign Minister, KRG leader

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Turkiye’s Defence Chief met, on Friday, with Iraq’s Foreign Minister at the Munich Security Conference in Germany, Anadolu News Agency reports.

National Defence Minister, Hulusi Akar and Fuad Hussein discussed issues of cooperation in the fight against terrorism.

Earlier, Akar met Nechirvan Barzani, the Head of northern Iraq’s Kurdish Regional Government (KRG), discussing bilateral relations between Turkiye and the KRG, as well as issues related to regional peace and stability.

Akar emphasised the importance of cooperation in the fight against terrorism and reiterated Turkiye’s determination to end terrorism.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.