From the news desk

Turkiye expresses concern over suspension of aid by some countries to UN agency for Palestinians

Turkiye on Sunday expressed concern over the suspension of aid by some countries to the UN agency for Palestinian refugees (UNRWA), reports Anadolu Agency.

“Working under very difficult conditions, UNRWA meets the vital needs of millions of Palestine refugees. Since 7 October, more than 150 UNRWA personnel have been killed by Israel in Gaza,” the country’s Foreign Ministry said in a statement.

“The suspension of funding to UNRWA, following allegations against a few UNRWA staff, will primarily harm the Palestinian people,” it added.

“We expect the countries that have announced suspension of funding to UNRWA to reconsider their decisions,” it concluded.

The US and Canada on Saturday announced the temporary suspension of new funding to UNRWA, following Israel’s accusation that some of the agency’s employees participated in the attack launched by the Hamas movement on 7 October.

Source: Middle East Monitor


