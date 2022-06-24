Turkiye, Israel begin efforts to take diplomatic missions to ambassadors level

Share this article

INTERNATIONAL

Turkiye and Israel have begun efforts to raise the diplomatic representation at relevant countries to the level of ambassadors, the Turkish Foreign Minister announced on Thursday, Anadolu News Agency reports.

Stressing the significance of bilateral political and regional consultations, Mevlut Cavusoglu, during a news conference with his Israeli counterpart, Yair Lapid, said the two countries will continue mutual visits as well as political negotiations at various levels.

“The positive dialogue between our countries is, once again, agreed to be continued with concrete, tangible actions,” Cavusoglu added.

Cavusoglu stressed that Ankara is in cooperation with Tel Aviv in fighting terror and possible threats against Israeli citizens, noting that Ankara will never allow any terror attacks on its territory.

FM: Turkiye, Israel on same page regarding normalisation of ties

For his part, Lapid hailed the Turkish intelligence for “foiling an Iranian plot in Istanbul”, saying Israel appreciates the Turkish government for “professional, coordinated activity”.

“Lives of Israeli citizens have been saved in recent weeks, thanks to the security and diplomatic cooperation between Turkiye and Israel,” he said.

The Israeli Foreign Minister also commented on “returning ambassadors in the near future” and “improving economic and political dialogue” as he voiced hopes for steps in this matter to be completed soon.

On tourism, Lapid said Israel’s “immediate goal is to bring about the calm that will enable us to change travel warning for Turkiye”, as the tourist season reaches its peak.

“We hope that in the very near future, Israeli tourists will be able to return to Turkiye without fear,” he added.

Source Middle East Monitor