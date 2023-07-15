Turkiye, Qatar to launch Turkiye and Qatar for chip production

Share this article

Turkiye and Qatar will launch a joint investment for semiconductor production, the Turkish Industry and Technology Minister said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

“Qatar decided to move its investment for producing 65-nanometer chips to Turkiye. It is projected to be worth over $60 million,” Mehmet Fatih Kacir said at a news conference in the capital, Ankara.

He added that Turkiye aims to attract more global investors for large-scale investments in the semiconductor industry.

Turkiye is working on accelerating investments in new generation, hybrid and electric vehicles, to boost its export capacity and meet domestic demand, Kacir said.

He said that 1 million units of Turkiye’s first indigenous electric car brand, Togg, will be produced by 2032.

Togg began selling its first model, the T10X, in the domestic market and plans to deliver 20,000 units of electric cars within this year.

Source: Middle East Monitor