Turkiye Red Crescent condemns bombing of aid warehouse in Gaza

The Turkish Red Crescent, on Monday, “strongly” condemned heavy bombing that rendered the Palestinian Red Crescent’s aid warehouse in Gaza unusable, Anadolu Agency reports.

“We strongly condemn all attacks on humanitarian aid workers and facilities, especially those targeting the dedicated staff and volunteers of the Palestinian Red Crescent, who work tirelessly to meet humanitarian needs under challenging conditions,”

said the Turkish Red Crescent in a statement.

“The warehouse belongs to the Palestinian Red Crescent, our humanitarian aid partner. There is no Turkish Red Crescent warehouse in Gaza,”

it added.

Since the weekend, the Israeli army has widened its air and ground attacks on Gaza Strip, which has been under relentless airstrikes since the surprise offensive by the Palestinian group, Hamas, on 7 October.

Nearly 9,850 people have been killed in the conflict, including 8,306 Palestinians and more than 1,538 Israelis.

Source: Middle East Monitor