Turkiye rescues 45 migrants pushed back by Greece

The Turkish Coast Guard rescued 45 irregular migrants in the Aegean Sea on Monday. The migrants, from Afghanistan, were pushed back illegally into Turkish territorial waters by the Greek authorities.

Turkiye’s Coast Guard Northern Aegean Group Command determined that there were irregular migrants in a life raft off the coast of Ayvacik in Canakkale province and carried out the rescue. After the necessary procedures were carried out, the migrants were transferred to the Ayvacik migration office.

Turkiye and global rights groups have condemned Greece repeatedly for its illegal practice of pushing back irregular migrants, which violates humanitarian values and international law by endangering the lives of vulnerable migrants, including women and children.

Source: Middle East Monitor