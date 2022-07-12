Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Turkiye should face International Court over Yazidi genocide, UK report says

International, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

INTERNATIONAL

British human rights lawyer, Helena Kennedy, has said that Turkiye should face charges before the International Court of Justice for being complicit in acts of genocide against the Yazidi people, The Guardian reports.

According to the report, Kennedy endorsed an investigation against Syria and Iraq for failing to prevent the killings.

The lawyers, known as the Yazidi Justice Committee (YJC), asserted that States are held accountable under the Genocide Convention to prevent genocide, the report says.

Sir Geoffrey Nice, QC, Chair of the YJC, described the genocide of the Yazidi people as “madness heaped on evil”.

Syria war: Two Syrian mass graves discovered

“Mechanisms in place could have saved the Yazidis from what is now part of their past, and part of their past partial destruction,” he said.

“Turkish officials knew and/or were willfully blind to evidence that these individuals would use this training to commit prohibited acts against the Yazidis,” the report said.

The Turkish Ambassador to the UK, Ümit Yalçın, called the criticisms baseless and unfair.

“Turkiye, starting from the early years of the conflict in Syria, played a key role in the protection of Syrian civilians and minorities, including Yazidis, in the region against the attacks and violations of terrorist groups,” Yalcin said.

Source: Middle East Monitor


Share this article
         

Download our free app

The Voice of the Cape

Download our free app

The Voice of the Cape

The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.