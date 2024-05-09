Twenty-two foreign nationals arrested in Philippi East

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Western Cape, South African Police Services (SAPS) apprehended 22 foreign nationals for lacking valid documentation during an integrated operation on Wednesday in Philippi East.

This operation, led by the provincial Operational Command Centre alongside Philippi East SAPS, Metro Police, Law Enforcement, and the Department of Home Affairs, aimed to enforce compliance at Spaza shops, scrutinize undocumented individuals, and search premises for illicit goods, stolen items, narcotics, and illegal firearms.

SAPS spokesperson Anelisiwe Manyana reported that the operation in Acacia Park led to the verification of 32 foreign nationals under the Immigration and Movement of Persons Act by Department of Home Affairs officials.

Among them, 21 males and one female, aged between 26 and 47, faced charges related to contravening immigration laws (Sec 49(1)(b) of Act 13 of 2002). Additionally, one of the men was arrested for possession of presumed stolen property, including 17 cellular telephones.

The arrested individuals are set to appear in the Philippi Magistrates’ Court on Friday, May 10, 2024.

VOC News