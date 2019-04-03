Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

3 April 2019 / 26 Rajab 1440

[Image Source: Russia Today / ©Reuters, Photo Credits: Enny Nuraheni]

Twitter erupts after Iranian activist says Western hijab-wearing women support 'discriminatory law'

A prominent Iranian women’s rights activist has sparked heated debate online after she condemned Western women who wear the hijab when they visit Iran and slammed them for supporting a “discriminatory law.”

Masih Alinejad, who is the founder of the White Wednesdays movement, which encourages Iranian women to remove their headscarves in protest, said that calling the hijab part of Iranian “culture” and wearing it out of “respect” was really an “insult” which sends the wrong message to women activists fighting against the compulsory head-covering law.

She said that Western feminists were leaving Iranian women “on their own” in the fight and specifically called out female politicians from other countries who dutifully wore the hijab during their official visits to Iran.

“There were three female politicians from the Netherlands — they went to Iran the same day when one of the women of the White Wednesdays movement put her headscarf on a stick and waved it in public, she got arrested,” Alinejad said.

“The same day there were three female politicians from the Netherlands in Iran obeying compulsory hijab law without challenging it.”

The comments have invited both praise and criticism online, with many supporting Alinejad and calling Western women out for hypocrisy, while others have said her comments were insulting to women who wear the hijab by choice.

One Twitter user accused Western women of treating the hijab like “cultural haute couture.”

Another female activist said it was “painful” to hear people say that the hijab was part of Iranian culture and urged people to look at photographs from Iran before the 1979 revolution when women were not forced to wear a head covering.

Others pointed out that some women “choose” to wear the headscarf and that not all women feel oppressed by it.

One male commenter said that women activists fighting for the choice were “part of the problem” and “immoral” because they were judging what people chose to wear for religious reasons.

“I have seen where not liking what people wear for religious reasons leads. You have seen where imposing your will on others lead. Both are evil and you are part of the problem. I will not get out of your way. You are immoral too,” said Twitter user, @John_Hempton.

Some didn’t blame Western women for obeying the law while in Iran, saying they were probably just afraid of being turned away from the country or facing some kind of punishment.

New Zealand Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern sparked similar debate recently when she wore a hijab to visit victims of the recent mosque shooting. Some praised Ardern as a “real leader” for the move, while others said that supporting “modesty culture” was not the way to show solidarity.

(Source: Russia Today)

