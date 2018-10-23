Two appear in Cape Town courts on fraud charges related to vehicle finance

Two accused have appeared briefly in courts in Cape Town on fraud charges related to vehicle finance.

Corinne Lambert, aged 47, was arrested last week and appeared in the Goodwood Magistrates Court for allegedly submitting fraudulent documents aiding her to obtain vehicle finance with fictitious documents last year.

The 54-year-old Abdul Karriem Janodien appeared in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on similar charges.

The Hawks says two luxury vehicles worth R1.6 million were recovered from Lambert while a further two worth R1.7 million were seized from Janodien.

Lambert will apply for bail next week while Janodien was released on bail of R10 000.

He’ll appear in court again in January next year.

[Source: SABC]

