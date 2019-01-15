Two arrested for the murder of police official

Two suspects have been arrested in connection with the murder of a police officer in Gugulethu.

The constable was off-duty when he was shot and killed during an alleged robbery at a shop in the Barcelona informal settlement on Sunday night.

Police spokesperson Colonel Andre Traut said the officer was stationed in Bishop Lavis.

“Our resources were deployed in the area in search of the suspects, which led to the apprehension. The two suspects are due to make a court appearance once they have been charged with murder,” said Traut.

