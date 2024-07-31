Two Arrested in Atlantis for violence and truck looting

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Two suspects were arrested for public violence, malicious damage to property, and theft from a motor vehicle on Tuesday night in Atlantis. The South African Police Services (SAPS) and Law Enforcement responded to a protest on Blombos Street, where community members looted five trucks and set one on fire.

SAPS spokesperson Sergeant Wesley Twigg stated, “Refrigerators were stolen from the trucks during the protest. Police and Law Enforcement were pelted with stones, prompting action to disperse the crowd. Investigations led to the recovery of four refrigerators so far. Searches for other stolen appliances and goods are still underway.”

The suspects, aged 22 and 28, were arrested following the incident and are expected to appear in Atlantis Magistrates’ Court. Police have urged anyone with information to contact Detective Sergeant Donovan Christian at 061 439 7652 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

