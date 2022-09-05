Two arrested in connection with alleged murder of shop owner in the Western Cape

Share this article

Police in Plettenberg Bay, in the Western Cape, have arrested two suspects for the alleged murder and armed robbery of a shop owner.

The shop owner was shot dead at his spaza shop last week . Police had launched a manhunt after the 27-year-old Ethiopian shop owner was gunned down in Kwanokuthula.

Police Spokesperson, Chris Spies says the two were arrested during separate operations in an operation by local police, the Garden Route District Rural Flying Squad, local security companies and community volunteers.

“A search for the perpetrators was launched and on Thursday, 01 September 2022 at about 20:00. Rural Flying Squad members responded to a call from law enforcement officers on the N2 highway near Plettenberg Bay where they cornered a man suspected to be involved in an attack. A search of the man resulted in the confiscation of a pistol. The suspect (23) was apprehended and detained on charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition,” notes Spies in a statement.

Spies says the second suspect was arrested on Friday.

“Furthermore, on Friday 2 September 2022 the same team operationalised information on the other suspect when they descended on a house at Kwanokuthula. A search of the premises ensued and the suspect was found hiding in the ceiling. Police arrested the 25-year-old suspect on a charge of armed robbery,” adds Spies.

Both are expected to make their first court appearance on Monday in the local magistrates court. They face charges of murder, armed robbery and possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition.

