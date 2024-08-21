Two arrested in kidnapping and murder of Lavender Hill woman

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Two men, aged 23 and 49, have been arrested in connection with the kidnapping and murder of a 57-year-old woman. According to the South African Police Service (SAPS), the victim was abducted at gunpoint by four masked men at her home in St. Montagu Village, Lavender Hill, on 10 July 2024, during a power outage. The attackers fled in a silver vehicle, and the woman has not been seen since.

SAPS spokesperson Lieutenant Colonel Malcolm Pojie explained that a multi-disciplinary investigation team was assembled to investigate the case. The team included members from Provincial Organised Crime’s Anti-Kidnapping Team, Crime Scene Investigations (CSI), Operation Lockdown, Steenberg Visible Policing, Muizenberg Vispol, and City of Cape Town Law Enforcement.

Pojie stated that the multi-disciplinary investigation team’s efforts yielded results when a 23-year-old man was arrested on 18 August 2024 in connection with the kidnapping. He appeared in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on 20 August 2024 on charges of kidnapping.

Further investigation led to the arrest of a 49-year-old suspect on 19 August 2024. Pojie stated, “The arrest of this suspect ultimately led to the discovery of the body of the kidnapped woman.” The victim was found in a sand grave in a deserted area behind the municipal landfill site in Muizenberg. Her body bore multiple stab wounds.

Both suspects are scheduled to appear in the Wynberg Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 August 2024, on charges of murder and kidnapping.

