Two bogus cops arrested in CBD

Two men aged 45 and 46 face charges of impersonating a police officer and the illegal possession of an unlicensed firearm after they were arrested at the city centre yesterday.

Police spokesperson Andrè Traut said police patrollers spotted the suspects, dressed in police uniform, sitting in a VW Golf in Long Street.

“The men were approached and questioned and the fact that the one was wearing a ladies’ uniform shirt raised more concern. The two suspects were searched and an unlicensed 9mm firearm with eight rounds of ammunition was found in their possession,” he said.

Traut said the vehicle was also fitted with false number plates and the possibility that it was stolen in under investigation.

