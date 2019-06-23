Two Bonteheuwel women shot inside their homes

Share this article

















One woman lost her life and another has been hospitalized following a horrific shooting in Bonteheuwel on Saturday. It’s believed the two women were ambushed in their home. Ward councillor Angus Mckenzie said Candice Williams succumbed to her injuries while the surviving woman Tasliema Galant is fighting for her life after she was shot three times in the chest. After being rushed into surgery on Saturday afternoon, she is in a critical but stable condition.

“This is unjustifiable and a huge shock to the Bonteheuwel community. We are begging the police to get to the bottom of this. It disturbing to know that people are not safe in their own homes,” said ward councillor Angus Mackenzie.

It’s unclear whether the incident is gang-related, however Bonteheuwel has experienced a surge in gang violence over the past few months.

“The shooting breaks a fractured community trying every day to grow stronger and stronger. As a community, we cannot and must not allow the ongoing lawlessness to prevail.

“We are aware of the failure of both SAPS and the justice system towards our communities and therefore it becomes critical that as individuals we dig deep and stand up to our gangster and drug dealing family members.

“It’s because we have kept quiet, seen the policing gap that we have become comfortable with the fact that keeping quiet justifies our children’s behaviour.”

Western Cape police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said they are investigating a case of murder and attempted murder.

“Police are pursuing those responsible for his incident. We appeal to the community, anyone with more information that can assist with the investigation is requested to contact Crime Stop on 08600 10111.” VOC

