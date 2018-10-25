Two Bothasig police officers dismissed after being found guilty of theft during a burglary investigation

Two police officers from the Bothasig Police Station in Cape Town have been dismissed from the South African Police Service after they were found guilty of theft.

38-year-old Sergeant, Zandisile Ruka and 35-year-old Constable, Thulile Ruka were found guilty of stealing R45 000 during a burglary investigation.

The officers kept the stolen money for themselves, after they traced the cash, but failed to arrest the suspect. The duo have been sentenced to five years imprisonment, suspended for five years by a Cape Town court.

Western Cape Police spokesperson, Captain FC van Wyk, says the officers were arrested by the provincial Anti-Corruption Unit: “Corruption has no place in the SAPS, and we will make every endeavour to ensure that perpetrators within our ranks are prosecuted.”

”This was proven with the sentences handed down to two detectives stationed at the Bothasig police station, when they were sentenced to five years imprisonment, suspended for five years. They also have to repay the complainant in the theft case the amount of R45 000. Both members have been dismissed from SAPS during a disciplinary hearing,” Van Wyk added.

