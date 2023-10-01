Two boys drown in kayak incident in Plettenberg Bay

Share this article

By Aneeqa du Plessis

Two children drowned in a kayaking incident in Plettenberg Bay yesterday while a third managed to make it to shore raise the alarm. According to the National Sea Rescue Institute (NSRI) Spokesperson Craig Lambinon, rescue swimmers responded in vehicles and two rescue craft following a report that three boys, aged between 8 and 10, on a kayak at Natures Valley Lagoon, Grootrivier, got into difficulty. The crafts navigated the Spring high tide at the mouth to enter the lagoon.

On arrival on the scene a child was located and recovered from the water. However, all efforts to resuscitate the child were exhausted and he was declared deceased. During the search, the second child was located and recovered from the water but sadly the child was also declared deceased.

A counsellor assisted the surviving child who was then taken into the care of his parents.

The bodies of the two deceased children were transported to Government Health Forensic Pathology Services. Law officials have opened an inquest into the death of the boys.

NSRI have shared their condolences to family and friends of the deceased children.