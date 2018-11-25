Two Cape Town pupils stabbed, another hit in face with brick before start of school day

A Cape Town pupil is in a critical but stable condition in hospital after being stabbed twice in the neck, the Western Cape Education Department confirmed on Saturday.

The knifing was one of three violent attacks involving learners in Delft on Friday.

Spokesperson Jessica Shelver said a Grade 9 pupil from Voorbrug High School was stabbed twice in the neck on Friday morning, shortly before 08:00.

“The alleged perpetrator ran away but we are informed that he is in police custody. The teachers and learners at the schools are severely traumatised, and a psychologist [provided]counselling,” she told News24.

Shelver said it was alleged that two perpetrators had been involved in the attack. Disciplinary action would be taken against both, she confirmed.

Both alleged assailants are in Grade 9.

Police spokesperson Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana said two 17-year-old suspects were “being processed”.

An attempted murder case is under investigation.

In a separate incident, two Rosendaal Secondary School pupils were attacked while on their way to school that same morning.

“A Grade 9 learner was stabbed twice in the head with a pair of scissors and a Grade 10 learner was hit in the face with a brick,” Shelver said.

“The perpetrators are not known to the school. Police were informed and agreed to increase visibility during dismissal on Friday.”

(Source: News24)

Share this article











Comments

comments