Two Cape Town suspects expected in court over illegal weapons and ammunition

Police have seized an assortment of ammunition and an illegal firearm during an operation at Tafelsig in Mitchells Plain.

Spokesperson, Frederck van Wyk, says they acted on a tip-off and arrested a 28-year-old man in Zelda Street after he’d buried a range of ammunition in a black bag in a yard.

He says they also seized a 9mm pistol and 26 rounds of ammunition while chasing a suspect who ran away from the police.

The 39-year-old man faces charges of the possession of a firearm and ammunition. Both suspects are expected to appear in court soon.

Source: SABC