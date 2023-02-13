Two Cape Winelands mountain fires contained

Share this article

Two of the three mountain fires in the Cape Winelands have been contained.

The District Municipal Spokesperson, Anesca Roodt, says they’ve made good progress in their effort to deal with the fires in the Michells Pass near Ceres and the Du Toit Kloof pass near Paarl.

She says monitoring and mopping-up operations will continue throughout the day.

Roodt says the fire on Saron Mountain has not yet been contained.

“The Cape Winelands District Municipality’s Fire Services and partners Cape Nature and Winelands FPA have made good progress on the multiple fires that they have been battling since yesterday. The fire in the Saron Mountain has not been continued. There are currently three firefighting vehicles with six firefighters and two contracted ground teams from NCC on the scene. Active firefighting will continue throughout the day.”

Source: SABC News