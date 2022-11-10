Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Two cops shot in separate incidents in Delft

News
Police are appealing for information after two police officers came under attack in separate incidents in Delft. According to spokesperson, Capt FC Van Wyk, 39-year-old Siya Zaba was shot and killed by unknown suspects in Notwari Street, Leiden, late Sunday evening. The Delft-stationed officer was off duty at the time and is survived by four children under the age of 10.
Meanwhile, a 42-year-old sergeant was shot while on patrol in Helvetica Street, Voorbrug on Monday night. He was struck in the arm during an exchange of fire with a suspect, who was chased after being spotted with a gun. Anyone with is requested to anonymously contact Delft police at 021 954 9011 or Crime Stop at 08600 10111.

