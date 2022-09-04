Two cops shot, man and 11-year-old boy killed in WC gang violence

LOCAL
Western Cape police have activated a 72-hour plan to nab the perpetrators who shot and injured two off-duty officers in Khayelitsha on Friday.
“The two stopped at traffic lights in their marked police vehicle and were shot at. They are both being treated for injuries in hospital. The assistance of the Khayelitsha community is sought in identifying and locating the unknown suspects who attacked the two police constables,” Van Wyk said.
“The boy and a 42-year-old man died after being shot in Shepherd Way, Lavender Hill. One person was injured and is recovering in hospital,” said Van Wyk.
He said police were investigating two cases of murder and one of attempted murder.