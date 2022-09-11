Two dead and four wounded in armed robbery

Share this article

Two suspects have been shot dead and four seriously wounded during a shootout between police and several suspects who had allegedly committed an armed robbery at a hypermarket in Epping on Sunday afternoon.

Reports from the scene indicate that Crime Intelligence with K-9 and Flying Squad members responded to the armed robbery taking place at the business where a substantial amount of cash was taken. Upon exiting the business the alleged suspects realised the presence of the police, they fired several shots at the police and fled in two vehicles. SAPS members returned fire while in pursuit resulting in the suspects losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a stationary vehicle. Two suspects died and four others aged between 23 and 41 were seriously wounded. The four are under police guard in hospital. Two firearms were discovered in the vehicle. Meanwhile a 32 year old suspect was apprehended close to the business premises.

Other suspects fled in the direction of Langa and their vehicle was later found abandoned. They are yet to be arrested with a manhunt by police currently underway.

Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder have since been opened.

Photo Netcare 911