Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Two dead and four wounded in armed robbery

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
         

Two suspects have been shot dead and four seriously wounded during a shootout between police and several suspects who had allegedly committed an armed robbery at a hypermarket in Epping on Sunday afternoon.

Reports from the scene indicate that Crime Intelligence with K-9 and Flying Squad members responded to the armed robbery taking place at the business where a substantial amount of cash was taken. Upon exiting the business the alleged suspects realised the presence of the police, they fired several shots at the police and fled in two vehicles. SAPS members returned fire while in pursuit resulting in the suspects losing control of the vehicle and colliding with a stationary vehicle. Two suspects died and four others aged between 23 and 41 were seriously wounded. The four are under police guard in hospital. Two firearms were discovered in the vehicle. Meanwhile a 32 year old suspect was apprehended close to the business premises.

Other suspects fled in the direction of Langa and their vehicle was later found abandoned. They are yet to be arrested with a manhunt by police currently underway.

Cases of armed robbery and attempted murder have since been opened.

Photo Netcare 911


Share this article
         
Download our free app
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: Unknown
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2022 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.