Two die after Golden Arrow Bus and Volkswagen Polo collide

Two people were killed in a collision between a car and a Golden Arrow bus in Cape Town’s northern suburbs on Monday morning, Western Cape traffic chief Kenny Africa said.

Africa said the Volkswagen Polo became wedged under the back of the bus, following the crash on Swartklip Road.

“The driver and the passenger of the Polo motor vehicle died in this gruesome accident,” Africa said.

Commuters were advised to use alternate routes because the route between Morgenster and Hillcrest, near the Brackenfell area, was affected.

In another incident, a tree fell on a vehicle driving on the N1 towards Paarl.

There were no injuries reported, but the N1 between Klipheuwel and Klapmuts was temporarily closed.

It has since been reopened after the tree was cleared from the road.

[Source: News24]

Share this article











Comments

comments