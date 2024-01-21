Two die in Joburg CBD fire

Share this article

Two people have died after a building caught fire in the Johannesburg CBD.

Four other people were injured and taken to hospital.

The City of Johannesburg Emergency Services (EMS) responded to a call about a residential fire at the corner of Commissioner and Nugget Streets.

The Johannesburg EMS Spokesperson, Nana Radebe-Kgiba says, “On arrival, we found that two people had jumped from the second floor, and three people were rescued from the balcony. At this moment, we have four patients that have been taken to different medical facilities for further medical care. We are going to conduct investigations of what could have caused the fire.”

Photo: SABC News