Two due in court for uncut diamonds

Two unknown suspects aged between 36 and 56 are due to appear in the Somerset West Magistrate’s Court on Thursday for alleged possession of uncut diamonds.

Police spokesperson Noloyiso Rwexana said the pair were arrested on Tuesday after police received a tip off from community members.

“Acting on a tip off, police swooped on a pub in Somerset West where the alleged diamond deal was set to take place,” she said.

She further said the diamonds were uncut and unpolished with an estimated street value of R400 000.

“The men could not provide proof of ownership and were arrested for possession of unpolished diamonds. They also had no proof of ownership,” she stated.

The police are currently investigating the authenticity of the diamonds.

