Two fishermen drown, one rescued after boat capsized in Lamberts Bay

Two fishermen have drowned and a third was rescued after their boat capsized in Lamberts Bay, on the Cape West Coast.

National Sea Rescue Institute Spokesperson Craig Lambinon says crews on another fishing boat rescued one man from the water, and they raised the alarm.

Lambinon says they searched for the two men, but both were missing.

“They brought the survivor into Lamberts Bay harbour, where he was treated for non-fatal drowning symptoms by EMS paramedics and transported to the hospital by EMS ambulance in a serious but stable condition. During a sea and shoreline search, DRM and police spotted the two missing men in shallow surf. They waded into the surf and recovered both men on the shore. Sadly, both men were declared deceased on the scene by paramedics.”

Source: SABC News