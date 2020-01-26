Two foreigners arrested in CT for illegal possession of abalone, processing equipment worth over R800,000

Share this article

















Two foreign nationals were arrested after they were found in possession of a large quantity of illegal abalone in Bellville in Cape Town, the South African Police Service (SAPS) in the Western Cape said on Saturday.

On Thursday, vigilant members of the SAPS Bellville crime prevention unit (CPU) acted on information about illegal abalone in a house in Kommesaris Street in Welgemoed in Bellville, SAPS spokesperson Siyabulela Malo said in a statement.

During the operation, the officers spotted suspects in the area who fled upon the arrival of police. A high speed chase led to the arrest of two foreign nationals close to the N1 in Jip De Jager Drive.

The vehicle was searched and four boxes of dried abalone were found and confiscated. The officers drove back to the house in Wegemoed, where a total of 1038 units of illegal abalone, estimated to be worth R811,498, including the equipment that has been used to dry the abalone, were confiscated.

The two arrested suspects were expected to appear soon in the Bellville Magistrates’ Court on charges of illegal possession of abalone, Malo said.

In an unrelated incident, members of the Western Cape K9 unit conducting crime prevention patrols in New Eisleben Road were informed about a white VW Polo that was hijacked in Joe Slovo in Milnerton.

The car was spotted travelling in the opposite direction towards New Eisleben Road. The driver accelerated when he saw the police vehicle in an attempt to escape. He drove directly into a cul de sac in Better Life, where after two suspects jumped out of the moving car. One suspect was apprehended. The car was searched and a Z88 pistol, a magazine, and several rounds of 9mm ammunition were seized.

The suspect, aged 25, was expected to appear in court soon on charges of possession of an unlicensed firearm and ammunition and presumed stolen property. Police urged anyone with information that could help to apprehend the second suspect, who is still at large, to contact Crime Stop on 086-00-10111, Malo said.

Source: African News Agency (ANA)

