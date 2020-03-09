Two in court for murder of Athlone drag queen

Share this article

















A police breakthrough will see two people appear in court on Monday for the vicious stabbing and murder of a Cape Town gay person days after the annual Pride festival.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said the 30-year-old was stabbed to death in Athlone on 3 March.

Two people aged 24 and 35 were arrested and are due to appear in the Athlone Magistrate’s Court on Monday on charges of murder.

The Daily Voice and eNCA reported that Adnaan Davids was found murdered after being called outside by somebody after an altercation over a cellphone. Davids was gay and occasionally entertained as a drag queen. Davids was reportedly stabbed repeatedly with a pair of scissors.

In a separate case, two men aged 14 and 17 were arrested after a gay woman laid a charge of rape at a police station on 28 February.

A third person was arrested on 4 March.

Source: News24

