Two injured in George crash

A 12-year-old girl and her 46-year-old father sustained serious injuries after a bus collided with their car as they were turning into the Garden Route Mall on the Knysna Road, George, on Sunday.

ER24 spokesperson Ross Campbell said paramedics and other services, including George Fire and Rescue Services arrived on the scene just before 12h00 to assess the damage caused by the crash.

“Both the father and his daughter were assessed, treated, and then transported to the nearby George Provincial Hospital for further medical assessment. The occupants of the bus were unharmed in the incident. Metro [police]and the traffic department were on the scene for further investigation,” Campbell said.

