Two Israeli soldiers wounded in a stabbing by a Palestinian man

By Kouthar Sambo Two Israeli soldiers were wounded in a stabbing by a Palestinian man close to a military base in Israel today. Reports have come in saying that one of the Israeli soldiers was critically injured while the other was mildly hurt.

The man, recognized as a 20-year-old Palestinian from Hebron, West Bank, was taken by civilians and officers for further questioning. Officers suspect the man acted on his own accord.

This comes after the gruesome Israeli military raids in the occupied West Bank and imposed restriction on Palestinian access to the Al-Aqsa Mosque in the occupied East Jerusalem. Furthermore, tensions continued to escalate over the weekend, leading to the stabbing.

The Palestinian health ministry claims that the start of the 2023 year, has been the deadliest start since 2000 with Israeli forces killing at least 92 Palestinians.

On Monday and Sunday, Israeli soldiers shot and killed three Palestinians in the West Bank cities of Nablus and Hebron while Israeli police murdered a Palestinian on Friday at the al-Aqsa Mosque.

As tens of thousands of people visit the Al-Aqsa Mosque every night to observe the holy month of Ramadan, Israeli soldiers at al-Aqsa have continued to restrict Palestinians from entering.

Photo: Pixabay