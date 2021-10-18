Two Johannesburg rival taxi associations interdicted

Share this article

















The Gauteng Department of Roads and Transport has obtained an order interdicting violence between the Witwatersrand African Taxi Owners Association (WATA) and the Nancefield Dube West Taxi Association.

The Department of Roads and Transport earlier approached the court on an urgent basis, seeking the interdict.

Gauteng Transport MEC Jacob Mamabolo held consultations with both the rival associations on Sunday after four minibus-taxis were torched and six others damaged in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday.

The taxi violence is related to a dispute over taxi routes.

According to the Johannesburg High Court, both associations are interdicted from preventing, obstructing and interfering with the rights of taxi operators and other public transport operators to run their businesses between Soweto and Johannesburg.

It further interdicts the associations from intimidating, committing, or threatening to commit acts of violence. MEC Mamabolo has urged law enforcement to hold criminals accountable and secure the safety of commuters and other road users.

Both associations have agreed to address the disputes over routes.

Taxis set alight in Johannesburg CBD

Mamabolo has condemned the violence saying it will not be tolerated.

“We are monitoring the situation. We are working hard with law enforcement to make sure that we bring immediate stability to the area. We have already contacted the provincial structures of SANTACO (South African National Taxi Council ) and GNTA (Gauteng National Taxi Alliance) in the province,” says Mamabolo.

Taxi operators open cases of malicious damage to property following torching of taxis in Johannesburg

Police say some taxi operators have opened cases of malicious damage to property after four taxis were torched and six others damaged in the Johannesburg CBD on Saturday. Mamabolo has warned that perpetrators of Saturday’s taxi violence will be dealt with decisively. Meanwhile, the South African National Taxi Council (Santaco) says it will conduct its own investigations into the incident. Source: SABC