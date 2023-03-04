Two killed in a fire in Tafelsig

Share this article

By Lee-Yandra Paulsen

Two people died in a fire on Friday night, in Tafelsig.

City of Cape Town Fire and Rescue were alerted about the fire just before midnight. According to firefighters, when they arrived on the scene two residential places were alight and several people were suffering from smoke inhalation.

“Crews performed CPR on a woman and a 13-year-old girl, but unfortunately both passed on”, said Jermaine Carelse, City of Cape Town’s Fire and Rescue spokesperson.

Carelse further says another female minor and a man were rushed to hospital in critical condition. The fire completely destroyed one of the houses and left the other partially damaged.

The fires were finally extinguished in the early hours of Saturday morning.

The case has reportedly been handed over to SAPS.

Photo: Pixabay

VOC News