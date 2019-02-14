Two killed in separate incidents in Lentegeur

A taxi driver was shot and killed in Eisleben Road in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, early on Thursday morning.
Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a case of murder had been registered for investigation after the 36-year-old was gunned down near a petrol station in the area.
In a separate incident later in the day, a male was shot and wounded in Snapdragon street in Lentegeur. Unconfirmed reports state the male sustained gunshot wounds to the shoulder, leg and head. Gang relations remain unclear.
VOC