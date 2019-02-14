Voice of the Cape
Voice of the Cape

13 February 2019 / 7 Jammad-ul-Thani 1440

You are at:»»Two killed in separate incidents in Lentegeur
Image: Supplied

Two killed in separate incidents in Lentegeur

0
By on News, VOC News

A taxi driver was shot and killed in Eisleben Road in Lentegeur, Mitchells Plain, early on Thursday morning.

Police spokesperson Captain FC van Wyk said a case of murder had been registered for investigation after the 36-year-old was gunned down near a petrol station in the area.

Image: Supplied

In a separate incident later in the day, a male was shot and wounded in Snapdragon street in Lentegeur. Unconfirmed reports state the male sustained gunshot wounds to the shoulder, leg and head. Gang relations remain unclear.

Image: Supplied

VOC

Share this article

Comments

comments

Related Posts

Leave A Reply

This blog is kept spam free by WP-SpamFree.