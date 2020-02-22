Two local businessmen sentenced for VAT Scheme that cost SARS more than R100m

Share this article

















Two Cape Town businessmen have been sentenced in the High court to an effective 16 and 17 years in jail for defrauding SARS of more than a 100 million rand.

Accountant, Nazmien Warner of Bellville and Luis Filipe Duarte D’Almeida from Melkbosstrand were convicted on 487 counts of VAT fraud, racketeering, money laundering and corruption.

In terms of a plea agreement, Warner will also pay SARS 900-thousand rand, as well as the proceeds of the sale of nine properties.

The men ran a VAT fraud scheme between 2009 and 2015.

The case against a SARS employee whom they had enlisted to assist them, has been postponed for a further pre-trial.

Source: SABC news

