Two Malmesbury farm robberies in 72 hours

A Malmesbury couple were allegedly tied up and robbed in the early hours of Monday morning, and one was left with a serious head injury.

“According to information, the victim and his wife were sleeping when he heard a noise at the front door,” Sergeant Noloyiso Rwexana, a spokesperson from the South African Police Services (SAPS) said in a statement. “The victims were threatened by three unknown men, two armed with firearms and another one had a crowbar.”

It is reported that various items were stolen from the couple’s home.

In a separate incident in Malmesbury on Saturday evening, six suspects were arrested for robbing a father and his two sons. Seven suspects were allegedly involved in the incident but one is still on the loose.

Anti-crime volunteers in the area assisted in finding the suspects who were arrested a mere three kilometres away from the scene of the crime in Driehoek. Although they do not have the right to stop and search anyone, the volunteers flooded the area with light to make it easier for police to spot the suspects.

