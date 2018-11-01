Two men appear for the murder of top gang advocate

Two KwaZulu Natal men accused of the murder of top gang advocate, Pete Mihalik, and the attempted murder of his eight-year-old son, made a brief appearance in the Cape Town Magistrate’s Court on Thursday. The incident took place outside the Reddam House School in Green Point.

26-year-old Sizwe Sinzokohle Biyela and 31-year-old Nkosinathi Khumalo, were brought to the dock and monitored by the police’s anti-gang unit. The duo was arrested shortly after the incident.

It was revealed that one of the accused is out on bail for a crime of similar nature.

“We understand one of the two accused is out on bail on another matter which happened out of this province. I think it is another serious matter related to a murder charge,” said NPA regional spokesperson, Eric Ntabazalila.

Mihalik specialised in defending alleged gangsters including 28’s gang boss, Ralph Stanfield, alleged leader of a gun peddling ring Irshaad Laher and Colin Booysen, brother of alleged Sexy Boys gang boss, Jerome “Donkie” Booysen.

Prosecutor Helene Booysen said that the State will argue that the act was premeditated. The State asked for a postponement of the case to study the witnesses.

The suspects have been charged with murder, attempted murder, possession of an unlicensed firearm and the possession of ammunition.

The incident raised questions with regards to the safety of law practitioners. Criminal law expert, Vanessa Da Silva Faria, said on Wednesday that law practitioners are fully aware of the consequences different cases hold.

“We as practitioners are lucky enough to have the ability to choose the matters we go into and to choose the particular clients we deal with and when we make that decision. We need to be conscious of the fact that there might always be consequences stemming from that,” she said.

“We walk into court knowing that if we are harsh on certain people or if we are dealing with a specific matter that has caused public outrage, then there is going to be consequences. That is something we will have to accept and deal with, if we choose to deal with that particular matter (case).”

The suspects are being detained at Sea Point Police Station.

The matter has been postponed to November 8th. VOC

By: Zaahidah Meyer

Share this article









6 Shares

Comments

comments