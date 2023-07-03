Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Two men found guilty of fraud, money laundering in Cape Town

Two men have been sentenced to five and eight year’s imprisonment respectively after they were found guilty of fraud and money laundering.

They appeared in the Bellville Specialised Commercial Crimes Court in Cape Town.

Hawks spokesperson, Siyabulela Vukubi, says the men were arrested in December 2019. Vukubi says they were linked to several fraudulent transactions around Cape Town malls between 2017 and 2018.

“Silindilizwe Ntini was found guilty on five counts of fraud, three counts of money laundering and 15 contraventions of Electronic Communication and Transaction Act. Lwazi Madondo was found guilty on seven counts of fraud, three counts of money laundering and 27 contraventions of Electronic Communication and Transaction Act. Silindilizwe was sentenced to five years imprisonment on all charges and Lwazi was sentenced to eight years imprisonment on all charges.”

Source: SABC News


