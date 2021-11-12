Two men shot dead in what is believed to be a taxi-related incident in the Cape Flats

Share this article

















Western Cape police say two men have been shot dead in Delft on the Cape Flats in what is believed to be a taxi-related incident.

Police Spokesperson Wesley Twigg says police responded to a complaint last night at the corner of Delft Main Road and Voorburg Avenue.

Police did not confirm if the shooting is taxi-related.

Twigg says the deceased were found with multiple gunshot wounds, and that no arrests have been made yet.

“A case of murder was opened for investigation. Delft police attended to a complaint of a shooting incident and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Source: SABC