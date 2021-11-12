Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Two men shot dead in what is believed to be a taxi-related incident in the Cape Flats

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Western Cape police say two men have been shot dead in Delft on the Cape Flats in what is believed to be a taxi-related incident.

Police Spokesperson Wesley Twigg says police responded to a complaint last night at the corner of Delft Main Road and Voorburg Avenue.

Police did not confirm if the shooting is taxi-related.

Twigg says the deceased were found with multiple gunshot wounds, and that no arrests have been made yet.

“A case of murder was opened for investigation. Delft police attended to a complaint of a shooting incident and upon arrival on the scene, they found the victims with multiple gunshot wounds. The victims were declared deceased on the scene by medical personnel. The motive for the shooting is unknown. The suspects fled the scene and are yet to be arrested.”

Source: SABC


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.