Two men stabbed, one fatally, on Clifton 3rd Beach

An arrest is yet to be made after two men were stabbed on Clifton’s 3rd Beach in Cape Town in the late hours of Saturday night.

According to Western Cape police, they were stabbed during an alleged robbery. The ages and identities of the two victims are yet to be released.

One of the men was taken to hospital for further care following the harrowing incident but his friend succumbed to his injuries and died shortly after being stabbed.

Police are still investigating the details surrounding the stabbing.

“The circumstances surrounding the death of an adult male (aged yet to be confirmed) are being investigated after he was stabbed to death at 3rd Beach Clifton last night at around 21:30,” police spokesman Lieutenant Colonel Andrè Traut told IOL.

“The victim’s friend was also stabbed and admitted to hospital. The suspects who attacked the victims during an apparent robbery are yet to be arrested,” Traut added.