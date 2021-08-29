Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
LISTEN LIVE
LISTEN LIVE

From the news desk

Two more alleged riot instigators to appear in court

Local, NewsNo Comments
Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  

Two more people believed to have been instigators behind the riots in Gauteng and KwaZulu-Natal have been arrested for incitement to commit public violence, the Hawks said on Sunday.

The suspects are a 35-year-old man, who is alleged to have been involved in the incitement of public violence through social media and other platforms during the period of unrest in KwaZulu-Natal, and a 36-year-old Gauteng woman who is believed to be behind the Twitter handle @African Soil, whose biography describes her as “Sphithiphithi Evaluator”, which means “disorder” or “anarchy” in isiZulu.

“As a result, Brookside Mall in Pietermaritzburg was broken into and criminal activities such as theft of goods occurred. During the incident, the mall was set alight,” said Hawks spokesperson, Col Katlego Mogale.

Mogale said the search and arrest warrants were authorised and executed on Saturday.

She added that the woman was arrested during a search and seizure operation in Leondale which resulted in the confiscation of exhibits for further investigation.

The man is expected to appear in the Pietermaritzburg magistrate’s court on Monday while the woman is expected to appear in the Palm Ridge magistrate’s court on Monday, on charges of incitement to commit public violence.

“Investigations against those who incite, instigate or conspire with others to commit crime including public violence are continuing,” Mogale said.

Source: TimesLIVE


Share this article
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
  •  
The Voice of the Cape
The Voice of the Cape
Download QR-Code
The Voice of the Cape
Developer: The Voice of the Cape
Price: Free

Contact us

“My Radio Station, Your Radio Station, Our Radio Station” 91.3fm + 90.9fm + 89.8fm and 95.8fm

Phone: +27 21 442 3500
Studio line: +27 21 442 3530
SMS: 47913
Whatsapp: 082 9 913 913

Should you have any feedback or programming queries please contact info@vocfm.co.za

Facebook Twitter Instagram Youtube

Find us on Facebook

Voice of the Cape Radio - VOC

Support Our Mosques

Masjieds 2020 – Bank Details

Please donate to VOCFM

Donate to our Pledgeline

Legal Business

Copyright © 2021 • Stunning website by Endor By Design

WhatsApp WhatsApp us
Wait a sec, saving restore vars.