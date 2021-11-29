Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
From the news desk

Two more suspects arrested for murder of police sergeant

Two more suspects have been arrested for their alleged involvement in the killing of a 48-year-old police sergeant in Killarney Gardens in Cape Town.
The sergeant was shot dead after he responded to an armed robbery on Friday.
Another officer was wounded during a shootout with the suspects.
HAWKS spokesperson, Philani Nkwalase, says two of the robbers are recovering in hospital.
” Two suspects aged 29 and 32 will appear in the Cape Town Magistrates Court on Monday for murder and attempted murder of police officers. The two suspects are also in hospital under police guard after they were arrested at the scene during a shootout with the police,”
Source: SABC

