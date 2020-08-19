Two nights and a day (at least) of stage 2 load-shedding loom as cold bites

Eskom is implementing stage 2 rolling blackouts across the country from 4pm until 10pm on Tuesday — and more power cuts are in store on Wednesday.

Stage 2 load-shedding will resume at 9am and last until 10pm on Wednesday.

“Due to the severe constraints in the power generation system, Eskom regrets to inform the public that stage 2 load-shedding will be implemented,” the power utility said on Tuesday afternoon.

“[On Monday] six generators were returned to service at Medupi, Tutuka, Kendal, Majuba and Grootvlei power stations. The breakdown of four units overnight and this morning at Medupi, Duvha, Majuba and Lethabo power stations, as well as a delay in the expected return to service of a unit at Medupi, has resulted in the power system being constrained.”