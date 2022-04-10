Facebook-f Twitter Youtube Instagram
Two Oceans Marathon permit not yet issues- COCT

LOCAL

The City of Cape Town says the permit for the Two Oceans Marathon taking place on Easter Sunday has not yet been issued following concerns raised by churches and other organisations.

The city says it has received numerous concerns from churches that the race will affect congregants attending services on Easter Sunday.

Part of the city’s permitting process includes consultation with affected parties but the churches say this did not happen. The permitting office is currently engaging with the organisers of the race in the hope of resolving the concerns raised.

The City says part of its long established permitting process also requires event organisers to thoroughly consult with affected parties.

Source: SABC


