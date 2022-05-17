Two Pakistani nationals appear in court for alleged brutal murder of Limpopo teacher

Share this article

Two Pakistani nationals accused of dismembering a Limpopo teacher and driving around to dispose of her body parts appeared in the Limpopo high court on Monday.

Ashan Fraz Cheema, 30, and Raza Ali, 26, are facing charges of murder, robbery with aggravating circumstances, defeating the course of justice, unlawful possession of a firearm, unlawful possession of ammunition and illegal immigration.

They allegedly killed Kabishi Primary School teacher Mohlale Precious Magabane on December 23 2018.

National Prosecuting Authority spokesperson Mashudu Malabi Dzhangi said it was alleged that Magabane and Cheema were in a relationship.

“Both the accused went to the deceased’s apartment and an argument started among them. Both the accused assaulted and killed her with a knife. They then dismembered the deceased’s body and placed her body parts in several refuse bags. They placed the refuse bags in the vehicle and drove around, disposing of the body parts and buried the head and arms in a shallow grave,” said Dzhangi.

Cheema was not represented in court on Monday as his previous lawyer withdrew from the matter.

The trial was postponed to June 27 for him to secure a lawyer.

Source: TimesLIVE