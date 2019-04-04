Voice of the Cape
[Image Source: Nabi Saleh Solidarity]

Two Palestinian children suffer head injury during Qalandiya clashes

Two Palestinian minors were injured with Israeli rubber-coated steel bullets during clashes that erupted near the Qalandiya checkpoint north of occupied Jerusalem, on Tuesday evening.

The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that two Palestinians injured with rubber-coated steel bullets arrived at the Palestine Medical Center, where their injuries were reported as moderate.

Clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces in response to the killing of Palestinian youth Mohammad Ali Dar Adwan.

Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear-gas bombs to suppress protesters, injuring the two minors, while others suffered tear-gas inhalation.

Dar Adwan was shot and killed by Israeli forces, on predawn Tuesday, during clashes in the Qalandiya refugee camp.

(Source: Ma’an, The Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)

