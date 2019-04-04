Two Palestinian children suffer head injury during Qalandiya clashes

Two Palestinian minors were injured with Israeli rubber-coated steel bullets during clashes that erupted near the Qalandiya checkpoint north of occupied Jerusalem, on Tuesday evening.
The Palestinian Ministry of Health confirmed that two Palestinians injured with rubber-coated steel bullets arrived at the Palestine Medical Center, where their injuries were reported as moderate.
#Israeli Forces Kill 23-Year-Old #Palestinian in West Bank Raid https://t.co/F4CcIVBeYq @PalestineChron pic.twitter.com/Izy0kGlEWY
— Palestine Chronicle (@PalestineChron) April 2, 2019
Clashes erupted between Palestinian youths and Israeli forces in response to the killing of Palestinian youth Mohammad Ali Dar Adwan.
Israeli forces fired rubber-coated steel bullets and tear-gas bombs to suppress protesters, injuring the two minors, while others suffered tear-gas inhalation.
A #Palestinian man, identified as Mohammad Ali Dar Adwan, 23, was shot and killed by #Israeli forces who invaded #Qalandia #refugee camp, north of #occupied #Jerusalem, on Monday, and attacked local protesters, wounding at least two other young men.
— #FreePalestine 🇵🇸 (@Taghreeba) April 3, 2019
Dar Adwan was shot and killed by Israeli forces, on predawn Tuesday, during clashes in the Qalandiya refugee camp.
(Source: Ma’an, The Palestine Chronicle, Social Media)