Two people shot dead in Cape Town

Two people have been shot and killed in Parow in Cape Town.

The police spokesperson Joseph Swartbooi says officers were called out to a shooting incident in Riley Street.

He says upon arrival, they found the body of an unknown man with multiple gunshot wounds.

Upon further inspection, they found another body, also with gunshot wounds.

It’s understood that the two were attacked on their way home after doing correctional service work at a nearby institution.

Swartbooi says police are investigating the motive for the attack.

He says, “Both victims aged 39 and 40 were declared deceased on the scene by the medical personnel. The motive for this attack is under investigation. Parow police are investigating two counts of murder.”

Source: SABC News