Two people shot dead outside Randburg Magistrates Court

Gauteng police are on a manhunt after two people were fatally shot in Randburg Magistrates Court on Wednesday morning.

It is alleged that a male and a female were walking towards the court when they were approached by the suspect who shot at them.

Gauteng police spokesperson Colonel Mavela Masondo says the victims were certified dead at the scene and a case of murder has been opened.

“It is reported that the suspects were driving in a black Mercedes Benz. The motive for the killing cannot be confirmed at this stage. A case of murder is being investigated. Police are appealing to anyone who might have information that can help in the investigation or assist in the apprehension of the suspects to please call the nearest police station.”

Source: SABC News


